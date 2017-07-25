Invitational art show set for Bar Harbor Inn

BAR HARBOR — The third Acadia Invitational Art Show will take place at the Bar Harbor Inn on Saturday, July 29, from 2-5 p.m., and on Sunday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the show, 30 artists from a dozen states and four countries present their favorite views of the landscape of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park. The show of 90 paintings, with five judges and 15 awards, took three years to plan.

For an invitation to the formal artists’ reception, call 288-9226. After this weekend, the show will move to the Argosy II gallery at 6 Mount Desert St.