Intrepid Travelers to play at The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Intrepid Travelers will perform a blend of jazz, funk, rock and more at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m.

With deep roots in the diverse catalog of American music, Intrepid Travelers has performed alongside such groups as Big Mean Sound Machine, Afterfunk and Consider the Source and toured their music across the county.

Intrepid Travelers is currently on a summer tour in support of the group’s new EP release “Everyday Is Your Birthday.”

General admission tickets cost $12, $10 for students at criteriontheatre.org. Tickets also can be purchase at the box office one hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.