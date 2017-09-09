Immigration talk set

MOUNT DESERT — Attorney Beth Stickney will give a Soup with Substance Lecture at the Northeast Harbor Parish Hall, 21 Summit Road, on Tuesday, Sep. 12, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Stickney will present and lead a discussion on “Sanctuary: Current Immigration Policy and Ways to Respond” as the Mount Desert Island Community considers next steps in response to changing federal policies regarding the immigrants and refugees who are neighbors, co-workers and friends.

Stickney is a consultant on immigration and nationality law and related advocacy, and directs the Maine Business Immigration Coalition, engaging Maine’s business community in advocating for positive laws and policies impacting immigrants. She has specialized in immigration and nationality law since 1986.

Stickney co-founded ILAP, the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Maine’s only nonprofit statewide provider of immigration legal aid to low-income Maine residents, where she served as executive director through June 2011. She initiated the immigration law course at the University of Maine School of Law and taught it from 1994-2005 and again in 2016.

She is co-author of “Immigration Law and the Family” (Thomson Reuters) and of numerous articles covering immigration and asylum law.

The Soup with Substance Series aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within our global community. A simple catered meal begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30 p.m. Call 276-5521, email [email protected] or visit www.seasideuccmdi.org.