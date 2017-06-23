Idol finalist Testone to rock The Ballroom

TRENTON — Elise Testone will play at The Ballroom on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m.

“Testone is the perfect combination of soul, rock, attitude and restraint. Equally as impressive and at ease belting James Brown style vocals over a relentless funk groove as she is resting her voice gently over a ballad, Testone’s range of influences and vocal capacity know few limits,” said a press release.

Testone’s first original album, “In This Life,” was released last year. “Goldmine Magazine” praised her ability to “wail the blues…. and purr sexily.”

Growing up in New Jersey with a father who collected juke boxes, Testone knew she was a singer even as a young girl. Exposed to music that ranged from Motown and the Beatles to Queen and, later, Nirvana, she began studying privately at the age of 5, performing publicly at local coffeehouses through her teens.

At the age of 27, she was approached by a scout from television reality show “American Idol” and ultimately became a finalist on the show.

Testone has toured extensively and appeared on such TV programs as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Live with Kelly,” “Access Hollywood,” “Good Day New York,” “Good Morning America” and others.

Testone is excited to bring her own unique brand of music to the world, a brand that owes more to artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, James Brown and Lauryn Hill than to today’s hit makers. She has opened for B.B. King, Snoop Dogg, Sister Sparrow and The Dirty Birds, and Dumpstaphunk, and has performed with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd members, and Soulive and Lettuce members among others.

Visit elisetestone.com.

Tickets cost $20. Call 667-5922.