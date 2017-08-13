Hsu to talk about Chanticleer Garden

BAR HARBOR — Eric Hsu, the plant information coordinator in plant records with Chanticleer Gardens, will give a lecture at Garland Farm on Friday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m.

Chanticleer Garden, in Wayne, Pa., is a historic garden that was originally owned by Adolph and Christine Rosengarten. The property contains a teacup garden, shade gardens and a serpentine with cut flowers and vegetables that are used on site. Hsu will share his perspectives on the gardens.

The talk, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, is free to the public. Refreshments will be available after the talk. For more information, or to request a disability accommodation, call 581-2937 or email [email protected]