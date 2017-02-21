Hospital’s 120th anniversary opens with film premiere

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A film by Peter Logue will kick off the Mount Desert Island Hospital’s 120th anniversary when it premieres at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

One of the questions that the collaborative documentary-style film, “Celebrating MDI Hospital: A History of Caring. A Community of Healing. A Legacy of Giving,” attempts to answer is “Can you imagine what this island would be like without a hospital?”

“As Mount Desert Island’s only hospital and oldest nonprofit organization, we are excited to be entering our 120th year,” said Lani Naihe, the hospital’s director of advancement.

“We are proud to have served our community as an independent hospital for more than a century, and we look forward to continuing to grow with our community into the next.”

The film shares the hospital’s history, personal stories from caregivers and healers, volunteers and community members.

“The community is our hospital, and the hospital is our community,” said Jean Young, a registered nurse.

A complimentary wine and cheese reception sponsored by Sawyer’s Specialties will take place from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by the evening’s program. Everyone is welcome to attend this free community event.

For more on the screening, call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.

For more on the hospital’s 120th anniversary celebrations or to get involved, contact Marisa Marinelli at 288-5082, ext. 1429, or at marisa.marinelli@mdihospital.org.