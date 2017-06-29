Hospice offers bereavement training

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering bereavement workshop for professionals to businesses or organizations according to their needs.

The workshops are for organizations that serve in individuals or family members who are dealing with life-limiting illness and would like to know more about how to support them within the professional role. Topics for the interactive workshop include understanding grief, communicating with compassion, avoiding compassion fatigue, health and wellness for caregivers and supporting your team.

Workshop sessions can be arranged on an as-needed basis and are free of charge. Contact Janice Ronco, bereavement services coordinator, at 667-2531 or [email protected].