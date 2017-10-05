Hospice, bereavement training offered

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will offer two volunteer training series beginning mid-October with once-weekly meetings for eight weeks.

Hospice patient care volunteer training sessions will be held Thursdays, Oct. 19 through Dec. 14, from 3:30-7 p.m. Bereavement support volunteer training will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 25 through Dec. 20, from 3:30-7 p.m. Both trainings will not meet the week of Thanksgiving and will be held at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth.

Both trainings are comprehensive, providing education, skills enhancement, and personal and professional development. Each session focuses on a topic related to hospice and/or grief, including life-limiting illness, communication skills, family dynamics under stress, spirituality in end-of-life, supporting caregivers and/or support group facilitation, plus many others.

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County volunteers are well-supported in their roles by a large network of colleagues.

The cost for both series is $75, which includes extensive training resources, background checks, refreshments and graduation materials. The training programs require an application and pretraining interview, so the deadline for applying is Oct. 13. Call 667-2531 or visit www.hospiceofhancock.org.