Hope Rowan’s hiking guide for kids to be published

YARMOUTH — Mount Desert Island mapmaker and writer Hope Rowan’s hiking guide for kids, “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kid’s Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island,” will be published by Islandport Press in the spring.

“Ten Days in Acadia” follows a fictional young girl and her family on their vacation to Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island. Twelve-year-old Hattie describes 10 different hiking trails, giving details of everything she sees, hears, smells and feels while hiking with her parents, younger brother and dog.



By writing the guide from Hattie’s point of view, Rowan has found a way to engage and entertain kids while they are exploring nature and hiking the trails. The guidebook includes full-color trail maps, photographs and illustrated field notes about flora and fauna by Maine artist Jada Fitch. “Ten Days in Acadia” contains hiking tips, rainy-day ideas and a resource list that will make this an excellent companion for both kids and parents during a visit to Acadia, one of the nation’s most-visited national parks.

Rowan was inspired to write the guidebook after teaching kids mapping skills and seeing how excited they were to use their new skills to get around in the great outdoors.

“Because ‘Ten Days in Acadia’ is written for kids to read, they can be the ones to pick out the hike for the day or inform their parents that there’s a steep section of trail coming up and be empowered by that knowledge they’ve gained,” said Rowan.

Islandport Press children’s book editor Melissa Kim said the book is a unique entry into the Acadia guidebook market. “I contacted Hope the day I opened her submission,” she said, “because I knew I wanted to work on this project. As a hiker, parent and editor, this book works for me on so many levels. It’s a very special blend of a fictional narrative and a technical guidebook designed to entertain kids and give them information at the same time.”

Rowan grew up in eastern Massachusetts and has been camping in Maine since she was in a crib. She has a degree in music from Colby College, but her love of Acadia led her to obtain an advanced degree in human ecology from the College of the Atlantic, and she spent a season working in land management for Acadia National Park. She has spent the past 15 years creating and designing maps as a certified geographic information systems professional, while also teaching children about mapmaking. She now lives on Mount Desert Island with Acadia National Park as her backyard.

Islandport press is a dynamic, award-winning publisher dedicated to stories rooted in the essence and sensibilities of New England. Call 846-3344, visit www.islandportpress.com or email [email protected].