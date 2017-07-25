Hope Haitian Choir to entertain

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Hope Haitian Choir will perform at the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church on High Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

This audition-only choir is made up of 15 children from Haiti who spend the summer touring the east coast sharing a message of hope and faith through song and dance. They perform traditional and original songs in French, Creole and English. This is the choir’s fifth year, and they will perform more than 25 concerts from Maine to North Carolina.

Hope Haitian Choir is the face of Hope Haitian Ministries, an organization which seeks to provide venues for children in Haiti to develop their potential so they can make a positive impact on the world. Hope Haitian Ministries also provides spiritual and practical help to Haitians through education, food, water, medical care and other basic needs.

The organization recently opened the School of Hope in Lamarre, Haiti, which offers education and food for pre-K and kindergarten students. The school plans to add another building and three more classes this coming year. The ministry is largely funded through the help of many individuals and businesses in Maine.