History Happy Hour trivia night planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A History Happy Hour Trivia Night will take place at Coda on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m. The event also is hosted by the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

Trivia categories include the debate over banning cars from the island a century ago; interesting historical events and characters on Mount Desert Island and Acadia; and a lightening round in which participants will have to determine whether historic news headlines are real or fake. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Competitors can come in teams or join teams when they get there.

The event is free, and food and drink can be purchased. There will be a special Trivia Night menu.

The History Happy Hour events, geared towards members of the two organizations, provide an opportunity to mingle with friends, neighbors and fellow history buffs and learn something new. Nonmembers may join both organizations at a special dual-membership rate of $50.

Call Erin Early Ward of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society at 276-9323, visit www.mdihistory.org or visit the Seal Cove Auto Museum website at www.sealcoveautomuseum.com.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. The Seal Cove Auto Museum tells the story of innovation and ingenuity in New England and America through the early development of the automobile.