Historical records: A busy mid-winter season

By Deborah Dyer, director, Bar Harbor Historical Society

From a February 1917 issue of The Bar Harbor Times

Bar Harbor girl as movie star

Local girl, Bar Harbor’s favorite makes good in movies.

The film shown here March 6th. Bar Harbor people will have the pleasure in a short time of seeing a favorite Bar Harbor girl on the screen as one of the members of a full-fledged movie cast.

On March 6th when the metro film, “The Flower of No Man’s Land,” comes to The Star Theatre.

One of the leading parts will be taken by Miss Hilda Hodgkins, for a number of years pianist at The Star Theatre and who left here some time ago to enter upon a career as a movie actress.

The star part of the picture will be taken by Miss Viola Dana. As there are only eight people in the entire play, it will be seen that Miss Hodgkins has an important part, and local people will undoubtedly fill the theatre that night to watch the success of a home town girl on the screen.

Miss Hodgkins has the best wishes of a host of people here for a successful career. Her future success will be watched with interest locally.

Manager Joel Emery of the Star Theatre has secured several pictures of leading members of the cast, showing Miss Hodgkins.

Cutting some ice now at Eagle Lake

It is ice cutting time at Eagle Lake and the Brewer Ice Co. is filling its big storehouses in preparation for the needs of summer. Conditions lately, both as to hauling and cutting, have been unusually favorable, and the concern has a much larger crowd of men than usual at work.

The ice is something over 14 inches thick at present and almost ideal in condition. The back road to Eagle Lake, down which most of the ice comes, is a busy scene of activity at present and heavily laden teams are coming to the village at all times.

The company is making a special effort to get the work completed while weather for cutting and hauling is so suitable.

The First National Bank party

There was a gala, one in the lives of The First National Bank Directors, who met for an informal jollification at the hospitable camp of J. Alden Morse at Eagle Lake. Most of the directors were present, a number going out earlier in the afternoon enjoying the ice boating. George F. Berry acted as chef in a most efficient manner, assisted by C.E. Marcyes, and a tempting menu was set before the bankers who discussed it as carefully as they would finance, and as completely.

At a meeting of the bank officials later, the following directors were elected: A.S. Rodick, Thomas A. Searles, Harold Carter, J. Alden Morse, C.E. Marcyes, W.H. Sherman, C.H. Wood, H.A. Lawford, S.W. Newman, Philip Livingston, J.C. McFaul, Fletcher T. Wood and George F. Berry.

The following tempting menu was set before the guests. Who wouldn’t be a banker? Steamed clams, clam bouillon, salted almonds, fried smelts, fried oysters, Saratoga chips, French rolls, cabbage salad, mixed pickles, broiled live lobster, mince pie, apple pie, lemon pie, cheese, nuts, coffee, raisins, cigars, cigarettes.

To find out more about Bar Harbor history, visit www.barharborhistorical.org.