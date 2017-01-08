Historical records

By Deborah Dyer, director, Bar Harbor Historical Society

Wild Gardens of Acadia

An organization having its foundation in the same movement which brought about the Sieur de Monts National Park, the new government mountain and wild land reservation on the island of Mount Desert – a corporation has just been formed for the purpose of developing the wild life of this state and a portion of the Dominion of Canada.

The application for incorporation has been filed with the secretary of state, and the corporation will be known as The Wild Gardens of Acadia.

A number of Bar Harbor’s summer residents have become deeply interested in preserving the characteristic New England fauna and flora, and not only is the Sieur de Monts National Park one of the steps to this end, but a biological lab is planned, to have its location at Salisbury Cove, at tidewater, for the preservation of marine life, and to foster original research.

This will be named after the late Dr. S. Weir Mitchell, the eminent novelist and surgeon. The new corporation will be along the same general lines, and its stockholders include active spirits in the other organizations.

Among the purposes of the corporation, as set forth in its application are the following: “To acquire by gift, purchase, lease or otherwise, real estate within the area of the State of Maine, draining into Penobscot Bay and river, the Bay of Fundy and including also in the Dominion of Canada, the whole of Nova Scotia within the aforesaid area and operating land and waters suitable for forestry and fishery for educational ends, for shelter to wildlife and plants of lesser growth, and for the greater beauty, usefulness and interests of the tracts so operated.”

Among the many incorporators are George B. Dorr, a well-known Bar Harbor summer resident and one of the selectmen of Eden, as well as the owner of the Mount Desert Nurseries.

Fraternal organizations set meetings

Bar Harbor Lodges

Bar Harbor Lodge #185 AF&AM third Thursday of each month, Clifford Came W.M.; B.L. Hadley, Sec.

Mt. Kebo R.A.C. #50 Stated convocations , first Friday of each month. Kenneth McLean H.P. and B.L. Hadley Sec.

Harmony Chapter #43 O.E.S. stated meetings second and fourth Mondays. Mrs. Carrie Palmer W.M.; Mrs. Georgia Brewer, Sec.

Island Lodge #120 I.O.O.F. Regular meetings Tuesday Conrad Gabrielson N.G., H.L. Bradley, Sec.

Mt. Desert Encampment #53 I.O.O.F. regular meetings first and third Fridays. M.C. Morrison C.P., B.J. Williams, scribe.

Union Rebekah Lodge #107 I.O.O.F. regular meetings second and fourth Thursdays. Mrs. Addie Parker N.G.; Mrs. A.S. Higgins, Sec.

Porcupine Lodge #86 K of P regular meeting Mondays, Charles T. Higgins C.C.; Clarence Madden K of R and S.

Cherokee Tribe #86 I.O.R.M. regular meetings Wednesday of each week 8th run; Alvah Abbott sachem; Arthur Gray, K of P.

Opeechee Council #34 D of P – meetings every Friday of each month. Mrs. Addie Suminsby, Pocahontas, Mrs. Emma Stanley, Keeper of the records.

Court Eden # 3257 I.O.F. regular meetings second and fourth Tuesday. Irving Frost C.R.; William Allen, Sec.

Editor’s Note:

Abbreviations

AF&AM – Ancient Free and Accepted Masons

R.A.C. – Royal Arch Chapter (Masons)

O.E.S. – Order of Eastern Star (Masonic)

I.O.O.F. – Independent Order of Odd Fellows

K of P – Knights of Pythias

I.O.R.M. – Improved Order of Red Men

D of P – Degree of Pocahontas (Red Men)

I.O.F. – Independent Order of Foresters

To find out more about Bar Harbor history, visit www.barharborhistorical.org.