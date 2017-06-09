Haze and Dacey to play

BAR HARBOR — Haze & Dacey, an acoustic duo from Richmond, Va., will include two stops on or near Mount Desert Island on their northeast tour, with live shows here and in Ellsworth. They will perform at The Thirsty Whale in Bar Harbor on Friday, June 23, at 9:30 p.m. and at Chummies in Ellsworth on Saturday, June 24, at 9 p.m.

“We’re stoked to return to the state of Maine to play a few shows, and I can’t wait to catch up with some of the new friends we made playing there last year,” said John Dacey, the upright bassist for the duo.

Haze & Dacey revel in lilting melodies, tight harmonies and compelling rhythms. Original songs are interspersed amongst covers both familiar and obscure. The duo skips nimbly from folk-pop to alt-country to roots-rock, creating a homegrown organic sound with upright bass, acoustic guitar, piano, shaker, tambourine and mouth-horn.

The duo’s demo EP, “The Beaverdam Sessions,” features six original songs written by Kirsten Hazler, the lead singer. It was recorded on a very limited budget, in just two sessions, at a small studio in Beaverdam, Va.

“We cut it pretty close and got the master only one day before we hit the road for last summer’s northeast tour,” said Haze. “I literally had to burn copies on my laptop in motel rooms so we’d have something to sell at shows!”

Visit www.hazyshadeproductions.com/duo.