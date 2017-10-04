Haywood to dish about no-till ‘lasagna gardening’

BAR HARBOR —Susan Haywood, a botanist and environmental educator, will talk about “lasagna gardening” at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s monthly meeting at Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.

Haywood will present a composting gardening technique referred to as “lasagna gardening” that requires no-till soil development and layered nutrient management. Fall is a good time to get started, since fallen leaves are a key ingredient.

Haywood has been a researcher for Ram’s Head Lady Slipper Orchid in Maine since 1983, a member of the Josselyn Botanical Society since 1977, a perennial gardener since 1980 and faculty member and co-founder of the Maine Master Naturalist Program since 2010.

This program is free and open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at [email protected] or 460-8496.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.

Visit barharborgardenclub.com.