‘Gwich’in Women’ film

BAR HARBOR — “The Sacred Place Where Life Begins: Gwich’in Women Speak” will be screened by Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m.

In this short film about the plight of native people in the region of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, Gwich’in women speak out to protect their sacred land.

Filmmaker Miho Aida returns to Bar Harbor to share her film again.

In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers the Sierra Club Environmental Film and Speaker Series free of charge. Visit www.reelpizza.net.