Greenlaw to launch novel at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Fisherman, boat captain and best-selling author Linda Greenlaw will launch the third book in her Jane Bunker mystery series, “Shiver Hitch,” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. The event is the kickoff of her book tour and the first time copies of the book will be for sale.

Jane Bunker thought she’d escaped the pollution, noise and dead bodies of the big city when she left her job as a Miami homicide detective and moved back to the idyllic town of Green Haven, Maine. But through her work as a marine insurance investigator, it appears she’s left behind the bustle of the city, but not the murder. When Jane is called to the remote Acadia Island to assess the damages from a house fire, she also finds a badly burned body in the charred rubble, and it turns out that the victim is the owner of the house, a wealthy woman who just happens to be one of the most hated women in town. As Jane investigates further, she becomes embroiled in a plot as thick as New England clam chowder, which involves convicted felons, a real estate scam and the deep conflicts between the locals and the summer folks.

“The author’s experience as a lobsterboat captain is apparent in her vivid descriptions of nor’easters and in her portrayals of the quirky residents of Maine’s rural areas. An entertaining series, strong on setting,” wrote Booklist.

Greenlaw, America’s only female swordfishing captain, is author of five bestselling nonfiction books about life as a commercial fisherman, including “The Hungry Ocean” and “The Lobster Chronicles,” and she has authored two cookbooks with her mother, Martha Greenlaw, “Recipes from a Very Small Island” and “The Maine Summers Cookbook.” She won the U.S. Maritime Literature Award in 2003 and the New England Book Award for nonfiction in 2004. “Time Magazine” called her “Recipes from a Very Small Island,” a “must-have cookbook.” She now splits her time between Isle au Haut and Surry with her husband, boatbuilder Steve Wessel. Visit lindagreenlawbooks.com.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Doors for will open at 6:30 p.m.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].