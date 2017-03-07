Grant funds afterschool theater program

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Village Green Arts Association received a grant from the Hancock County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to run an afterschool theater-making program at the Harbor House Community Service Center this March and April, directed by Andrew Simon and Brittany Parker from the Barn Arts Collective.

“Arts education is an important aspect of our mission, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Harbor House and Barn Arts to make this opportunity a reality,” said Jim Mitchell, board treasurer of the arts association.

The program, called “Make a Show,” allows Simon and Parker to help the young participants create their own work of theater from scratch. They explore building characters, developing narratives and writing scenes, and also learn performance techniques through the use of voice and movement.

“We found that giving young people the space to create their own characters is a great place to start,” said Parker. “We’re thrilled to see where their imaginations will go and look forward to helping them craft a play that is all their own.”

“Make a Show” started at Harbor House started on March 1 and will culminate with a public performance on April 12. Any student in third grade or up is eligible to sign up and can be registered through the Harbor House underground program. Spots are still available, but space is limited.

Contact Suzanne at [email protected] to register. Visit villagegreenarts.org.