Grant brings ‘Squirrel’ to Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre has received a grant from the New England Foundation for the Arts to help fund an upcoming children’s show by Boston theater troupe The Gottabees, entitled “Squirrel Stole My Underpants.” To be performed on Aug. 18.

The $540 award will help to cover performer fees. “Squirrel Stole My Underpants” blends puppetry, dance and physical theater to tell the story of a lonely, awkward girl named Sylvie and her run-in with a mischievous squirrel. Tickets for the show will go on sale by July 1.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house, bringing the best in entertainment to the MDI community and beyond. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.

The New England Foundation for the Arts cultivates and promotes the arts in New England and beyond by connecting artists to collaborators and communities to fuel creative exchange and public discourse and strengthen the creative economy. NEFA receives funding from a number of sources including the National Endowment for the Arts.