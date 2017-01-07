The Grand presents ‘Peter and the Wolf!’

ELLSWORTH — TEMPO, The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra, will interact with local teen actors in a theatrical adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic orchestral fable “Peter and the Wolf!” at The Grand on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.

This parody of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” shows a child’s confusion when faced with the adult world. Young adults become animals with colors and dispositions matched from human to animal. The Prokofiev score is incorporated in its entirety throughout the second act by TEMPO, a youth orchestra, with the traditional narration of the score adapted for this production.

The cast includes Moxie McBrearity (Grandmother and Narrator), Caleb Leathers (Peter), Brady Kelley (Drushka/Wolf), Savannah Hasham (Anya/Bird), Olivia Davis (Doctor/Cat), Nick Hansen (Ivan/Hunter) and Kayla Hardison (Marya/Duck).

This unique play-with-score is directed by Robin Jones, assistant directed and choreographed by Nina Robinson-Poole with orchestral storytelling under the direction of Rebecca Edmondson of TEMPO.

The production staff includes Kimberly Fitch (administration, costumes), Garrett Harris (sound tech) and Peter Miller (tech design).

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for youths 12 or under.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.