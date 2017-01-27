Grand celebrates new 3D projector with free showing of “Up”

ELLSWORTH — The 3D version of Disney Pixar’s “Up” will be shown at The Grand on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate nearing the end of the fundraising campaign for a new projector.

The campaign raised $165,000 to purchase a brand-new digital projector, sound system and screen for the historic theater. The new digital projector system allows The Grand to dramatically improve picture quality and sound, offer current release films sooner, show musicals and stage plays through simulcast, include subtitles for National Theater Live broadcasts and show films in 3D, the only place of its kind in Hancock County.

The Grand has raised $153,000 of the total $165,000 needed to complete the project, leaving $12,000 to raise.

The Grand board of director’s President Carla Haskell said, “This is truly community supported performing arts and film. To our projector campaign donors who have had the vision to support arts in Ellsworth, thank you! We’re almost there, but it’s not too late for individuals or businesses in the community to participate and make a contribution to this historic campaign. This projector will serve everyone in our community.”

The new digital projector system is the biggest renovation project undertaken by The Grand. The projector and screen are being replaced, and a new speaker system is being installed. The projector also requires a special room built to protect it from dust and moisture. That portion of the campaign was supported solely by Edith Dixon. The new screen, made possible through a donation from Larry Piazza of Coastal Eye Care, is replacing the original 1938 screen.

“First National Bank is delighted to support The Grand and this wonderful project. Since 1938 The Grand has provided audiences with amazing experiences in the arts that have been vital to the fabric of our communities. We are proud to be part of it!” said Tony McKim, president of The First Bank, top donor.

To help The Grand meet its final goal of $12,000 for the projector campaign, contributions may be made at The Grand or at www.grandonline.org.

The viewing is free, but donations for the theater will be accepted. Doors open at 7 p.m.