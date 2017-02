BAR HARBOR — A free screening of the Chinese movie “God of Cookery” will take place at Tea House 278 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

Starring Steven Chow, this “entertaining, slightly over the top” film is on a list of the top five Asian food movies, according to organizers.

Complimentary tea will be served. Optional cash donations will be accepted for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

Tea House 278, at 278 Main St., opens at 6 p.m. There is limited seating, so come early. Call 288-2781.