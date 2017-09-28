Gleaning events come to island

ELLSWORTH — Maine Gleaning Week, set to run from Oct 7-16, will feature a collection of gleaning events – farm surplus rescue efforts that will gather crops and food that might otherwise be left in the fields or go to waste – from farms, community gardens and farmers’ markets.

Events are planned for Washington and Hancock counties, a pair of which will take place on Mount Desert Island. On Sunday, Oct. 8., at the Bar Harbor Farmers’ Market, participants can “Buy a Vegetable for Your Neighbor.” The end of market gleaning will be distributed to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Then on Monday, Oct. 9, there will be an apple gleaning and cider making event at Beech Hill Farm for distribution to the Common Good Soup Kitchen in Southwest Harbor.

For information about Hancock County events, contact Hannah Semler at [email protected] or 667-7171.

“The Maine Gleaning Network is the culmination of a five-year effort, with Healthy Acadia working to promote community action for food security in Maine,” said Semler, Healthy Acadia’s Gleaning and FarmDrop manager, and Maine Gleaning Network coordinator.

“We are inspiring a cultural shift towards a more resourceful and equitable food system that we can only accomplish together when public health, local food systems and food recovery efforts join forces to sustain Maine’s living economies.”

“Healthy food is sacred,” said Regina Grabrovac, Healthy Acadia’s Food Programs coordinator in Washington County. “We must work to reduce its waste at all points in our food system – from farm to table.”

The Maine Gleaning Network, formed in 2015 as part of Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative, provides technical assistance to emerging gleaning organizations and community groups around the state. The network is supported by the Quimby Foundation and Harvard Pilgrim Health Foundation, in partnership with Healthy Acadia, Good Shepherd Food Bank, UMaine Cooperative Extension, Food Recovery Coalition and Maine Network of Community Food Councils. Visit www.mainegleaningnetwork.org.