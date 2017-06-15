‘Gin Game’ to open Acadia Repertory season

MOUNT DESERT — D.L. Coburn’s 1978 Pulitzer-Prize winning play, “The Gin Game,” will open the Acadia Repertory Theatre’s 45th season in the Somesville Masonic Hall on Tuesday, June 27, and run through Sunday, July 9, with a special performance on Monday, July 3, instead of on Tuesday, July 4.

Weller and Fonsia, new residents at a seedy nursing home, strike up a new friendship over games of cards. But as the competitive spirit comes out, their relationship veers off the rails into unexpected and wildly funny directions.

Following “The Gin Game” will be Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” in its Maine premiere. Pastor Paul is the founder of a storefront ministry which has now grown into an expansive megachurch. They have reached the day that their debt is finally paid off, but instead of celebrating, Pastor Paul has a theological bombshell to drop on his congregation. The play is “a reverent and thoughtful look at how even a minister’s faith can change over time and the consequences of sticking to what one believes in,” said Andrew Mayer, the theater’s producing director. “It’s also very human and theatrical! We feel that anyone of any faith, from evangelical to agnostic, can relate to Pastor Paul’s change of heart, and that the questions it raises will resonate for everyone.” “The Christians” will plays July 11-23, Tuesday through Saturday at 8:15 p.m., with special 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, July 23.

William Inge’s “Bus Stop” will open on July 25 for a three-week run. This American classic is widely hailed as one of the best American plays of the 20th century. A busload of passengers various and sundry get stuck by a snowstorm in a roadside café just west of Kansas City. Funny and remarkably sophisticated, this 1955 play was made into a movie starring Marilyn Monroe. “Bus Stop” runs through Aug. 13.

Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” the bestselling show in Acadia Rep. history, will close out the season. Christie wrote only this one play starring Hercule Poirot, along with a host of diverse characters as only she could create. This classic whodunit, set in an English country house, opens Aug. 5 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Children’s Theatre Series returns for the 31st year with Cheryl Willis’ adaptation of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” Frances Hodgson Burnett’s tale about what it means to be real should be a gentle tale enjoyable for all ages. “The Velveteen Rabbit” opens Wednesday, June 28, and runs every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Call 244-7260 or email [email protected]