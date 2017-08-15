Gillman to present Kipling ‘Just So’

MOUNT DESERT — Jackson Gillman will present “The Magic of Rudyard Kipling: ‘Just So’” on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m. Gillman began performing 39 years ago at the Deck House Cabaret where he first presented the “Just So Stories” with a lot of physical animation. Since then, he has added about 40 different shows to his repertoire.

Gillman has been featured at the National Storytelling Festival four times and has thrice been teller-in-residence at the International Storytelling Center. Since 2000, his “Just So” repertoire is annually refreshed during a weeklong stint as “Rudyard-in-Residence” at Kipling’s historic Brattleboro home.

In 2014, with the approach of the 150th anniversary of Kipling’s birth, Jackson presented “The Magic of Rudyard Kipling: ‘Just So’” Off-Broadway as part of the United Solo Theater Festival. Of the 130 shows from around the world, it received the Best Educational Show Award. More recently, Jackson has been touring a more historical version of the show for adults, “Rudyard Kipling Revisited,” and that is currently part of New Hampshire’s Humanities to Go roster.

The final performance the Children’s Theatre adaptation of “The Velveteen Rabbit” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m., as the Rabbit, Mary Paola, and Stage Manager Jacob Sanner will leave for college soon. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee” continues its run, Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:15 p.m., through Sept. 3. In the classic mystery, Hercule Poirot is called in to investigate a locked-room mystery involving a crusty inventor and the formula he has developed for the most terrible weapon ever devised.

Contact the Acadia Rep at 244-7260 or [email protected]