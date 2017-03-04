Gilley plans family fun programs

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An art and nature program for families will take place at the Wendell Gilley Museum on the second Saturday of each month, starting March 11, from 10-11:30 a.m.

In the first program, museum staff will offer activities geared for children ages 5 to 12 and their adult companions. The program will focus on exploring, learning and creating art together.

Participants will use a wax-resist technique to craft watercolor triptychs of birds and their habitats. In addition to providing art supplies, the museum will share a variety of materials for inspiration, including the displayed art work of Wendell Gilley, Carroll Sargent Tyson and others. Whether closely observing patterns and feathers or letting imagination take flight, everyone can tap into the joy of making art during this Wendell Gilley Museum activity.

To help cover the cost of materials, there is a fee of $2.50 per person; free for members. Register in advance by calling 244-7555 or emailing [email protected]