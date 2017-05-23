Gilley to host open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum, 4 Herrick Road, will hold its annual spring open house on Sunday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy a festive afternoon to view recent works and meet the museum’s new director, Sean Charette. Sandpipers by area school students, a spring of blue-winged teal from a recent class and other carvings by members will be exhibited.

The museum gift shop will be open with select items for carvers and birdwatchers.

Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.