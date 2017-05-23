Tuesday - May 23, 2017
Fanciful shorebirds carved by local middle school students will be on display at the Wendell Gilley Museum’s spring open house and carving show on May 28. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM

Gilley to host open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum, 4 Herrick Road, will hold its annual spring open house on Sunday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy a festive afternoon to view recent works and meet the museum’s new director, Sean Charette. Sandpipers by area school students, a spring of blue-winged teal from a recent class and other carvings by members will be exhibited.

The museum gift shop will be open with select items for carvers and birdwatchers.

Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.

