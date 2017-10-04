Gilley celebrates woodblocks and craft beer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will host two special events on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as part of Southwest Harbor Week.

A guided tour of the woodcuts of Andrea Rich will be lead by the museum’s director Sean Charette at 11 a.m. The special exhibition of woodblock prints “An Abundance of Riches” is in its final weeks at the Gilley. Charette will talk about both Wendell Gilley and Rich’s use of wood carving in the creation of their art, and visitors can learn more about the museum’s collection and exhibitions.

Throughout the day at the museum, visitors can view a film featuring Wendell Gilley, watch carving demonstrations, explore exhibits and enjoy hands-on projects.

From 5:30-7 p.m. that evening, craft beer and craftsmanship will join forces as Carver-in-Residence Steve Valleau demonstrates woodblock printmaking. Attendees can work with Valleau and try out elements of the printmaking process while enjoying local craft beers.

Events are free with admission or membership; space is limited. Contact the Wendell Gilley Museum at 244-7555 or [email protected].

For more on Southwest Harbor Week, visit AcadiaChamber.com or call 244-9264.

The Wendell Gilley Museum celebrates the life and work of Wendell Gilley, a pioneer in the field of decorative bird carving. To inspire appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity and respect and care for the natural world, the museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art. Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.