Ghost of Paul Revere to take Criterion stage

BAR HARBOR — The holler-folk band Ghost of Paul Revere will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.

From the banks of the Saco River comes this energetic, nontraditional American folk band known for its harmonies and heart-pounding performances. The band’s first show was in 2011 at a tiny bar in Portland, and since then, it has sold out venues such as Port City Music Hall, Stone Mountain Arts Center and the Strand Theatre. The band has shared stages with the Avett Brothers, The Travelin’ McCourys, Darlingside, Old Crow Medicine Show and others, but they maintain their unique, identifiable sound.

“Ghost of Paul Revere is such a crazy amalgamation of talent, heart and general good spirit. Anytime they take the stage, there is sure to be a great night ahead,” said Criterion Director Heather Martin.

Tickets for the Criterion performance cost $25 for adults and $15 for students. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or the box office beginning an hour before the show.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.