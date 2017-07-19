Gerritsen is ‘Playing with Fire’

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — International bestselling author Tess Gerritsen will talk about her new book, “Playing with Fire,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Gerritsen is best known for her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles and the TNT television series “Rizzoli & Isles,” starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander. She began her professional career as a medical doctor but started writing while on maternity leave from her work as a physician. In 1987, her first novel was published, a romantic thriller titled “Call After Midnight.” Eight more romantic suspense novels followed before she wrote her first medical thriller, “Harvest,” released in hardcover in 1996; this marked her debut on the New York Times bestseller list.

Her books have been top bestsellers in the United States and abroad. She has won both the Nero Wolfe Award, for “Vanish,” and the Rita Award, for “The Surgeon.” Her novels have been called “pulse-pounding fun” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, “scary and brilliant” by the Toronto Globe and Mail and “polished, riveting prose” by the Chicago Tribune. Publisher Weekly has dubbed her the “medical suspense queen.”

Books will be available for sale and signing. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. Call the library at 244-7065.