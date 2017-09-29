Gerritsen to headline murder and mayhem

BAR HARBOR — Tess Gerritsen will be the keynote speaker for the third annual Murder by the Book mystery festival for readers and writers at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28.

Tess Gerritsen, whose 12th book in her Rizzoli & Isles series, “I Know a Secret,” was recently published, will speak Saturday at noon. Other participating authors include Sarah Graves, Dorothy Cannell, Lynne Raimondo, Bruce Coffin, Brenda Buchanan, Vaughn Hardacker, Richard Cass and Katherine Nichols.

On Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-8 p.m., guests can meet and mingle with the writers at a wine reception and then get a glimpse of murders to come as a few authors read from unpublished works-in-progress. Tickets for this evening event cost $25 and can be purchased at the library, by calling 288-4245 or online at www.jesuplibrary.org.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 9 a.m., the library will be full of panel discussions, writing workshops and the keynote talk with Gerritsen at noon. Authors also will sign copies of their books, which will be on sale courtesy of Sherman’s Books. There is no charge for any of the events on Saturday.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Sherman’s Books are co-sponsors of this event. Contact the Jesup at [email protected] or 288-4245.