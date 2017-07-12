George Nixon Black subject of Goodrich biography

BAR HARBOR — Author Jane Goodrich will discuss her fictionalized biography of George Nixon Black, “The House at Lobster Cove,” when she visits the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m., almost 90 years after Black’s death.

While Black spent much of his life in Boston, Black’s family built Woodlawn in Ellsworth and he bequeathed Woodlawn to the Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations for use as a public park and historic house. Much of Black’s early life was spent in Ellsworth, and the early part of Goodrich’s story takes place there.

Goodrich also shares her own personal journey in “The House at Lobster Cove.” Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. Call the Jesup at 288-4245.