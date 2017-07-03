Geffen’s ‘Dissent Collars’ honor Ginsburg

BAR HARBOR — Artist Roxana Alger Geffen will kick off the College of the Atlantic’s summer event series with a talk about her latest body of work, “Dissent Collars,” inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in the Thomas S Gates Jr. Community Center on Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m. The presentation is free of charge.

Ginsburg, known for wearing different collars with her judicial robes, appeared on the bench in her famous dissent collar the day after U.S. President Donald Trump was elected. Geffen loved the “quiet but deliberate statement on the outcome of the election,” she said, and was inspired to create the “Dissent Collars” series.

Fashioned with lace, yarn, safety pins, sewing ephemera, fabric, paper and other materials, Geffen’s “Dissent Collars” meld high fashion and themes of resistance in honor of the 84-year-old Ginsburg. The series celebrates powerful women and “the odd juxtaposition of steel intellect and old-fashioned etiquette that governs the world of the Supreme Court,” Geffen said. The collars also acknowledge the limits of individual gestures of dissent.

Geffen, a painter, photographer and installation artist, is a resident at the Arlington Arts Center in Arlington, Va. Her work over the years has portrayed visual patterns in the landscape, figuration, themes of domesticity and motherhood, and abstractions.

A native of New York, Geffen majored in art at Columbia University and received a master’s in painting from Boston University. She now lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband and three children.

COA’s 2017 summer series of lectures, presentations, conversations and art focuses on the importance of the humanities. Highlights include the inaugural Champlain Institute, a weeklong, curated forum of ideas and exchange focusing this year on American democracy, and weekly Coffee and Conversations talks. The summer series is underwritten by the College of the Atlantic Champlain Society.

Visit coa.edu/calendar.