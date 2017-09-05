Gatti to dish on dog DNA

BAR HARBOR — Daniel Gatti, a research scientist at the Jackson Laboratory, will talk about the genetic makeup of dogs at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. This is the last talk in the Jesup and the Jackson Laboratory’s “Genetic Tails” series of events, which celebrates man’s best friend.

Gatti will explain the canine genetic testing he did earlier this summer, and he will go through the each dog’s results. He also will talk about the overall genetic picture of the dogs that call Mount Desert Island “home.”

For anyone who had their dog DNA tested at the Jesup, this is where they can learn the results. Each owner will get a detailed report of their dog’s results and will learn how to interpret it.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].