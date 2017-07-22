Garden exhibit

MOUNT DESERT — A “Main Street Blooms” garden exhibition will take place in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, July 27, from 4-6 p.m.

Members of the Garden Club of Mount Desert are creating interpretive arrangements for the shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street. “The event will coincide with the traditional Thursday night social and will be a wonderful opportunity for community fun and fellowship,” said Cammie Disston, event chair.

There is no admission fee. Further information is available at F.T. Brown’s Hardware and Marine.