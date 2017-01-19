Games morning

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — People of all ages are invited to play games at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9:30-11 a.m.

Volunteers Dick Atlee, Sarah Corson and Linda Hayward will host the event and provide a variety of interesting games. Also, the library collection includes chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks and beautifully crafted puzzles. Something is bound to catch the interest of everyone.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library at 244-7065.