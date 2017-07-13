Galera-López to perform in music festival

BAR HARBOR — Pianist Antonio Galera-López will perform a solo recital at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. as part of the continuing Bar Harbor Music Festival. He will perform music by Debussy, de Falla, Fauré, Chopin and Granados.

“Galera-López represents all that we admire in a pianist: warm sound, artistic phrasing and faultless technique,” said The Palm Beach Daily News.

Galera-López is prize-winner of several competitions, including the Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Award. His national career has brought him to perform in important halls and festivals in Spain, receiving standing ovations and outstanding reviews for his “extraordinary sensibility,” “infallible technique control” and “very rare musicality.” This season, he was invited to make his début recital at Madrid National Auditorium performing Mozart Piano Concerto K467. Strongly devoted to the music of Spanish composers, he received the Best Spanish Music Performance Award at the 2013 Iturbi Prize Competition in Valencia.

Galera-López also performs in France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Lithuania, Canada, The USA, México, Dominican Republic and Taiwan.

A début recital is planned for Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church with violinist Claudia Schaer. She will be joined by pianist Max Lifchitz in a program of music by Matthew Peterson, Stravinsky, Rachmaninoff, Ravel and Franck. A rising young violinist in the music world, Schaer has been called “A superb musician … she possesses a stupendous breadth of sensitivity and ability.”

The Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Theatre will present Donizetti’s opera buffa “Don Pasquale” at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. Joey Desota is the stage director, Cara Chowning is the music director, and Fenlon Lamb is the producer. This is the only fully staged live opera production north of Portland this summer and a rare opportunity to hear some of the top young operatic talents in the country from the Metropolitan Opera, Wolf Trap Opera and San Francisco Opera.

Singing the title role will be bass-baritone David Cushing, one of opera’s emerging artists. Recently, the Boston Herald wrote, “his portrayal of hoodwinked old Pasquale, filled with pathos and unselfconscious humor, was a revelation. He could easily specialize in Italian opera’s wealth of foolish-old-man roles and become the basso buffa of his generation.”

Praised for her “infinitely pleasing soprano” by the Kansas City Metropolis, April Martin will return to Bar Harbor after singing Zerlina in the festival’s 2016 production of “Don Giovanni” and as the flirtatious Norina in “Don Pasquale.”

Baritone John Viscardi will sing Malatesta, coming to Bar Harbor from the Michigan Opera Theatre. Tenor David Margulis, called “radiant voiced” and praised for his “clear, pleasing tenor,” will portray Ernesto. Zoe Still will provide set and costume design.

Regular tickets cost $30. Student tickets cost $15. Pops, jazz and gala tickets cost $45. Opera tickets cost $35, $45, $50 and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat. The preconcert dinner price, $45, includes tax and gratuity.

For tickets and information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact Bar Harbor Music Festival at The Rodick Building, 59 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609-1800, at 288-5744 or at [email protected] Tickets also are available at Sherman’s Books & Stationery in Bar Harbor.