Gala to conclude music festival

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival will conclude its 51st season with a performance of its string orchestra, concerts for youths and the Festival Gala.

The string orchestra will play in the 13th Annual Bob Noonan Memorial Concert at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m. Antonio Galera-López will be the guest soloist, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat Major, Köchel No. 595. Mozart’s Symphony Number 29 in A Major, Köchel No. 201 and Dvorak’s Serenade in E Major, Opus 22 will round out the evening of music.

The first of the last two Young Audience Concerts will take place at St. Saviour’s Church on Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the form of an open rehearsal of the string orchestra, conducted by Francis Fortier and including Galera-López. On Saturday, July 29, 1:30 p.m. Galera-López will play for a young audience at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The Festival Gala at the Bar Harbor Club on Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. will bring the curtain down on the 2017 season. Francis Fortier will conduct the string orchestra. Gerard Reuter will be the oboe soloist and Jeffrey Ellenberger will be the assistant conductor in music by J.S. Bach, Jill Jaffe, Scarmolin and Grieg. There will be dancing to the waltzes of Johann Strauss immediately following the concert. An optional pre-concert buffet dinner will be offered at the club beginning at 6 p.m.

Fortier has been conductor of the Bar Harbor Music Festival String Orchestra since it was added to the festival lineup in 1984. He also has been active the last 33 years as a conductor with both the Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra in an expanded series of concerts in New York City and the tri-state area, and various high school, college, university and community orchestras during his artist-in-residence programs in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states under the aegis of the Bar Harbor Music Festival’s National Touring Program.

Regular tickets cost $30, and student tickets cost $15. Festival Gala tickets cost $45. The pre-concert dinner costs $45, including tax and gratuity.

For tickets and information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or mail Bar Harbor Music Festival, The Rodick Building, 59 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609-1800, call 288-5744 or email [email protected]

Tickets also are available at Sherman’s Books and Stationery in Bar Harbor.