Frenchboro to host 56th lobster dinner

FRENCHBORO — The 56th annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, and will feature steamed lobster dinners, homemade pies, live music, raffles and the All the Road We Got road race.

The fishing village of Frenchboro, located on Long Island in Blue Hill Bay, was settled in the early 1800s and remains one of a few year-round Maine islands and one of the most remote. The island is located about eight miles from Mount Desert Island and can be reached only by boat. For the festival, the Maine State Ferry Service will make a special passengers-only ferry run that leaves Bass Harbor at 9 a.m. and then leaves Frenchboro for the return trip to Bass Harbor at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to attending the festival, centered at the Frenchboro Congregational Church, visitors can walk miles of well-maintained and well-marked scenic ocean trails, visit the one-room schoolhouse and tour the Frenchboro Historical Society Museum and Gift Shop. Lobsters and chicken salad meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Maine State Ferry tickets must be purchased on the day of the event. No advance tickets are available. A round-trip ticket will cost $10. Seniors may purchase tickets for $5, while military veterans and children younger than 5 may ride for free. Parking is available on the former Morris Yachts property adjacent to the Maine State Ferry ticket office. Look for parking signs. Representatives of the festival will be available to answer questions.

Visit frenchboro-dinner.org and “The Annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner” Facebook page. Email questions to [email protected]