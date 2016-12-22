Free movies for kids to be shown

TREMONT — Two movies for school-aged kids will be shown at The Bass Harbor Memorial Library during December’s school vacation.

“The Martian” will be shown on the library’s big screen for kids in grades five through eight on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 5-8 p.m. Pizza, popcorn and refreshments will be served at this free event. Space is limited, so please email [email protected] or call the library at 244-3798 to save your spot.

“The Lorax” will be screened for families and kids in Kindergarten through grade four on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-7 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.