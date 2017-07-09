Frederick Lynch focus of new gallery

BAR HARBOR — The Capriccio Gallery has opened in Town Hill, at 1302 Route 102, and will be open through Labor Day Weekend. The pop-up gallery is in the former Asticou Connection Gallery space.

The summer gallery will feature the work of abstract artist Frederick Lynch (1935-2016) whose work has been shown widely throughout New England, including at The Portland Museum of Art, The Farnsworth Art Museum and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. His work is included in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, deCordova Museum and the Graham Gund Collection in Massachusetts, as well as the Portland Museum of Art, Farnsworth Museum, University of Maine and Portland Public Library.

Friends of Lynch who regularly participated in group shows also will be featured at Capriccio, including Jeff Kellar, Lynda Litchfield, Lissa Hunter and Noriko Sakanishi.

“This space is just so perfect to show the work of this group of artists, we couldn’t resist when we saw it,” said Alyssa Bouthot, Lynch’s stepdaughter and one of the owners of Capriccio.

Hours will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages.