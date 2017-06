BAR HARBOR — The Big Moose Band will play at a contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. The caller for the evening is Chrissy Fowler.

Everyone from contra dance novices to experts are welcome. All dances are taught, so no contra dance knowledge is needed. Even nondancers can listen to the music. A $6 donation is requested from adults to help pay the caller.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].