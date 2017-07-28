Foster to present interior design book

MOUNT DESERT — Leta Foster will present her book about her interior design business, “Traditional Interiors,” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The book was written by Brian D. Coleman and Erik Kvalsvik.

Foster is among the most influential interior designers of the 20th century at “House Beautiful” and has been hailed by “House and Garden” as one of the 100 greatest interior decorators. Whether it’s a 19th-century Virginia family home or a modern South Florida country club, Foster believes that any space can be beautiful and comfortable at the same time. This philosophy has inspired the design of countless homes across the country.

Foster, headquartered in Palm Beach, works with two of her daughters, India Foster in Palm Beach and Sallie Giordano in New York City.

The talk is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.