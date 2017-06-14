Fortier to open reading, concert series

BAR HARBOR — Pianist Deborah Fortier will kick off the Jesup Memorial Library’s Summer Reading series on Thursday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m.

The theme of this year’s summer reading program is “Build a better world.” There will be a program for children every week starting that Thursday.

Fortier, part of the Bar Harbor Music Festival, will play music especially for children, but the concert is appropriate for people of all ages. Fortier has composed four books of music, many of them based on poetry written for children by poets including Rose Fyleman, A.A. Milne and Robert Louis Stevenson.

The event also is the first in a series of Young Audience Concerts from the Bar Harbor Music Festival happening at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturdays in July. Visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org/young-audience-concerts.

Fortier has been performing and teaching piano in the Northeast for over 40 years. A graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Applied Arts in Florence, Italy, she has a private piano studio and also teaches piano at Saint David’s School in New York City. Fortier is artistic administrator of the Bar Harbor Music Festival, founded by her husband, violinist Francis Fortier, in 1967. For years, she served as accompanist for her husband on the Bar Harbor Festival’s National Touring Program. In 2014, Fortier initiated the Young Audience Concert Series at the festival. As well as serving on the festival board, she also is on the board of the Leschetizky Association, performs regularly at the Tenri Cultural Center in New York City and initiated and runs the association’s Teacher’s Forum. She lives with her husband in New York City and Bar Harbor.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].