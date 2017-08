TRENTON — Mount Desert Island High School junior Gus La Casse and bandmate Peter Lindquist will present a folk concert and CD release party at 430 Bayside Road in Trenton on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

La Casse plays fiddle in several traditional styles, and Lindquist is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

The two are releasing a CD called “Forgotten Dream,” featuring high-energy tunes recorded in a “live” style with minimal edits or overdubs.