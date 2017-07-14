Floating concert

MOUNT DESERT — The Aid Society of Otter Creek is offering a unique free concert on Tuesday, July 18, around 6 p.m.

New York composer Carman Moore and the Skymusic Ensemble will perform from the deck of the fishing vessel Thunder Bay, which will be anchored in the center of Otter Creek Harbor (outside the causeway.) The ensemble is described as “a world-class electro-acoustic chamber group.” They blend a variety of styles, including jazz and ethnic music.

Joining the group will be local flutist Hannah Somers Jones.

People will be able to see and hear the show from anywhere along the shore, which is part of Acadia National Park.

In the event of rain, the show will be performed the following night at the Meeting House in Otter Creek, organizer Kyle Jones said.