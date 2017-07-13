Fitzgerald to talk about evangelical movement

MOUNT DESERT — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Frances Fitzgerald will talk about her newly published book, “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America,” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald will tell the story of how the Christian evangelical movement has come to play such an influential role in our national culture and politics, from the 18th century to the 2016 election.

Fitzgerald’s work is the first full account of the place of evangelicals in American history, as well as a foreshadowing of their likely place in the future. In her narrative, featuring figures from Jonathan Edwards to Billy Graham, Jerry Falwell, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, Pat Robertson, Rich Warren, Jim Wallis, and Ted Cruz, as well as headline-making organizations like the Moral Majority, the Christian Coalition and Focus on the Family, Fitzgerald chronicled the historical evolution of America’s strongest and most persistent religious tradition.

She described how a new generation of evangelicals has diverged from the Christian right, altering a critical coalition that has dominated Republican politics for decades. The result, the book predicts, will be an evangelical movement more attuned to its reformist heritage, focused on social justice and the common good, and more able to form alliances with liberals on certain key issues.

Fitzgerald is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Bancroft Prize and a prize from the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is the author of “Fire in the Lake: the Vietnamese and the Americans in Vietnam”; “America Revised: History School Books in the Twentieth Century”; “Cities on a Hill: A Journey through Contemporary American Cultures”; “Way Out in the Blue: Reagan, Star Wars and the End of the Cold War”; and “Vietnam: Spirits of the Earth.” She has written for “The New Yorker,” “The Atlantic,” “Harper’s,” “The New York Review of Books,” “The Nation,” “Rolling Stone” and “Esquire.” She lives in New York and Maine with her husband, James Sterba.

This talk is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.