Fisher to talk about birthplace of Gabriel García Márquez

BAR HARBOR — Jim Fisher, who recently returned from a 10-month assignment as a volunteer in the Peace Corps Response program in Caribbean Colombia, will talk about his time in Aracataca when he visits the YWCA MDI on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.

Aracataca is the birthplace of Gabriel García Márquez, the Nobel Prize winning author of “100 Years of Solitude.” Aracataca was Márquez’ inspiration for the mythical town of Macondo, where the seven generations of the Buendía family featured in the story live. Fisher will speak about the challenges and opportunities for community and economic development in Aracataca today, along with the spirit of magical realism made famous by Marquez.

Fisher is the district coordinator for the Downeast Public Health Council and former senior planner at the Hancock County Planning Commission. In his work, he endeavors to build stronger, healthier communities through integrating community development and public health.

The Jesup Memorial Library thanks the YWCA MDI for providing space for this talk and Anchorspace for providing a screen and projector.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].