‘Fish out of water’ is story slam theme

BAR HARBOR — A joint story slam of the Jesup Memorial Library and the Thorndike Library of the College of the Atlantic will be held at the COA library on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

The theme of the slam is “fish out of water.” Anyone who has ever felt like a fish out of water or who has a great fishing story to tell is welcome to join in. Participants interpret the theme to tell their own true stories. Agim Mazreku, a COA student, will be the master of ceremonies for the night.

Those familiar with “The Moth” broadcast on NPR will recognize the format. These are true stories told live. Stories must be true, be participants’ own and told in the first person. Stories should be no more than five minutes long.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.