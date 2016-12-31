Film offers solutions to waste problem

BAR HARBOR — A screening of “Reuse! Because You Can’t Recycle the Planet” will be hosted by the Zero Waste Club of the College of the Atlantic at Reel Pizza Cinerama on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 p.m.

The film, about solutions to the waste problem not the problem itself, raises awareness and creates a call-to-action around discarded resource issues.

Climate change and mass consumption threaten our planet. Excessive extraction of natural resources has created immeasurable waste and pollution. While recognition and awareness of this issue is important, direct action is by far the most effective. But traditional recycling is not enough. The reuse mission offers a more sustainable solution that everyone can be a part of.

The film follows reuse pro Alex Eaves’ cross-country adventure to the 48 contiguous U.S. states. On his journey, he finds endless reuse solutions for our waste problem that are not only sustainable, but many that are easy and fun. And he learns just how reuse truly benefits “people, planet and wallet.”

The public is invited to the screening and the post-screening audience discussion. Entrance will be by donation; funds will go to Serendipity, a clothing resale shop that gives 100 percent of its proceeds to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

The Zero Waste Club at College of the Atlantic is a student run group that encourages and facilitates zero waste practices at the college on an institutional and personal level and learns about issues pertaining to resource use, management and disposal around the world.